Executive Summit speakers announced

The Southwest Washington Contractors Association (SWCA) is excited to announce its Construction Executive Summit speaker lineup. Attendees will choose one session from each of the four breakout sessions:

Debbie Marcoulier, RSV Building Solutions: “Streamlining the Permitting Process.” Eric Sawyer, BBSI: “Employee Retention: Would I Work For Me?” Ruth Miles, Secretary of State/Oregon’s Office of Small Business Assistance: “Contracting in Oregon.” Bryce Sinner, Landerholm: “Get Paid For Changes and Protect Your Claim Rights.” Albert Schlotfeldt, Schlotfeldt Law Firm: “Contractor’s Guide to Lien Law.” Paige Spratt, Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt: “Legalities of Prevailing Wage in WA, OR, and Federal Contracts.” Dawn Egbert & Randy McCaleb, Port of Vancouver: “Realities of Prevailing Wage Compliance.” Matt Johnson, JRT Mechanical: “Implementing, Executing and Managing a Return to Work Program for Injured Workers.” Kevin Hiebert, Resonate Consulting: “Lean Construction.” Ken Schmidt & Jenna Orefice, ALMEA Insurance: “Contractor Insurance and Bonding Jeopardy.” Chad Hancock, WSDOT: “Transportation Contracting.” Don Sasse, High Country NW: “Get a Grip on Your Business.”

The Construction Executive Summit, presented by RSV Building Solutions, will be held on Feb. 15, 2018, at Warehouse 23’. Over the course of the day, business leaders will expand their professional networks and gain new knowledge to aid in business growth. Register at www.swca.org/summit.

