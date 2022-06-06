ESD 112 seeks candidate to fill vacant board position

Educational Service District (ESD) 112 is seeking applicants to fill the unexpired term of the Director District #5 board position. The position is vacant following the death of Marilyn Koenninger, who honorably served on the ESD 112 Board of Directors for 34 years.

ESD board members are non‐paid volunteers who attend monthly meetings held at the ESD headquarters in Vancouver. The Director District #5 position appointment expires in January 2024.

To qualify, candidates must be registered to vote, and reside within the boundaries of District #5, which encompasses parts of Vancouver and Evergreen school districts. To view a detailed map of the ESD 112 Director Districts, please click here.

Applicants may not be a board member or an employee of a public or private school district, Educational Service District, Office of State Superintendent of Public Instruction, or the State Board of Education.

For more information and/or to request application materials, interested candidates may contact Sara Moore, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent and Board of Directors, at 360-952-3318 or via email at sara.moore@esd112.org.

Completed application packets should be sent directly to Darlene Stickel, President, ESD 112 Board of Directors, C/O Sara Moore, 2500 NE 65th Avenue, Vancouver, WA 98661. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on June 17, 2022, or until a qualified candidate is appointed.