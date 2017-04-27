Equipment operators sought for Dozer Day

The Nutter Foundation is looking for experienced equipment operators to participate in Dozer Day 2017. The annual event allows kids to operate dump trucks, dozers and excavators.

This year’s event will be held Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21 at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield.

Volunteer shifts include:

May 20 – 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and/or 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

May 21 – 10:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Volunteers will receive free admission to the event and a “dinner for two” certificate to The Old Spaghetti Factory. Those who sign up for all three shifts will also receive a $50 Chucks Produce gift card.

All volunteers will be pre-screened through the Washington State Patrol background check system in advance.

For more information about volunteering, visit http://vancouver.dozerday.org/volunteer.

For more information about Dozer Day, visit http://vancouver.dozerday.org.

Proceeds from Dozer Day benefit a variety of community groups and organizations.

Comments

comments