EPA awards $600,000 grant to Revitalize Vancouver’s Fourth Plain Corridor

Last week, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that a $600,000 grant will be provided to revitalize segments of the Fourth Plain Corridor.

This Brownfields Assessment Coalition Grant has been awarded to a coalition led by the city of Vancouver, which includes Clark County Public Health and the Vancouver Housing Authority, to begin revitalizing the Fourth Plain Corridor.

Suspected contamination of petroleum brownfields throughout Vancouver’s Fourth Plain Corridor pose an environmental risk to the community and have hindered revitalization of an impoverished and rapidly urbanizing area. The corridor contains three federally-designated Opportunity Zones – created by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 – that are primed for redevelopment. The Brownfields Assessment Coalition Grant will be used to conduct environmental site assessments in five priority sites identified by the coalition in the Fourth Plain Corridor, and will assist with the cleanup planning.

Comments

comments