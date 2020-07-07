Employer groups call on Washingtonians to wear face masks

A coalition of groups representing Washington’s major employers is uniting behind a campaign urging the public to wear face masks to save lives and protect jobs.

As the number of COVID-19 cases begins to increase again, the leaders of 11 business groups representing restaurants, retail, construction, manufacturing, ethnic businesses and other industries joined together.

“This is a time for Washingtonians to come together for the sake of our families, our communities and our livelihoods,” said Kris Johnson, president of the Association of Washington Business, in a statement. “We know that wearing face masks in public helps reduce the spread of this virus, which not only protects the health of our family and friends but also protects jobs. We already ‘bent the curve’ once. We need to pull together to knock down the virus once again so we can continue safely reopening businesses and rebuilding our economy.”

The business associations urged the use of face masks as Gov. Jay Inslee announced new requirements that will take effect next week requiring businesses to turn away customers who aren’t wearing a face cover.

The coalition includes Association of Washington Business, AGC of Washington, Building Industry Association of Washington, Ethnic Business Coalition, Independent Businesses Association, Washington Bankers Association, Washington Food Industry Association

Washington Hospitality Association, Washington Realtors Association

Washington Retail Association and the Washington State Farm Bureau.

