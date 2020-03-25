Earth, Glaze and Fire closes to the public

Earth, Glaze and Fire is closed to the public until further notice. Requests for finished items to be picked up will be denied at this time. The shop apologizes for any potential inconvenience, but asks that customers wait patiently for a resolution to this crisis. “We are grateful for our recent purchase of our building, which offers us the assurance that our business will prevail in spite of a lengthy period of financial losses,” owners said in a notice. “As we anticipate a lengthy closure, we are using this time to continue to manufacture a vast selection of ceramic pieces, fill special orders and add some new items to our shelves!”

