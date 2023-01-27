Draft of county’s comprehensive plan update project available for public comment

Clark County Community Planning is starting the process of updating the local Comprehensive Growth Management Plan, as required by the state’s Growth Management Act (GMA). The plan, last updated in 2016, is a long-range policy guide for how the county plans to manage growth and development over a twenty-year period. The GMA requires jurisdictions to periodically update their comprehensive plan and development regulations to bring them up to date with changes to state law; changes to land use; population growth; and housing needs projections.

To begin the periodic update process, the county will adopt a Public Participation Plan (PPP) that would clearly identify the scope of the proposed update, when legislative action is expected, and how the public can participate or comment.

The public is invited to review and provide feedback on the draft PPP. The public comment period will close on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 5 p.m.After the public comment period, Community Planning staff will prepare a final draft of the PPP to present to the County Council at a work session and then for final approval at a public hearing. Public comment period open until Feb. 8

The document can be viewed on the project webpage along with information on the various ways the public can provide comment at https://clark.wa.gov/community-planning/2025-update.

Contact Info:

Oliver Orjiako, Community Planning Director, 564.397.4112, oliver.orjiako@clark.wa.gov