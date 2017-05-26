DiscoverOrg takes home TechOregon growth award

DiscoverOrg, a Vancouver-based sales and marketing intelligence provider, recently received the 2017 TechOregon Technology Award for Growth Company of the Year by the Technology Association of Oregon (TAO).

The award recognizes a company that has achieved $20-$100 million in revenues. In 2016, DiscoverOrg posted record growth, with $71 million in annual recurring revenue and 41 percent revenue growth.

“We’ve been watching DiscoverOrg’s upward trajectory over the past 10 years and are very happy to recognize them as the Growth Company of the Year,” said Skip Newberry, president and CEO of TAO. “The level of excellence and achievement we are seeing in Oregon and Southwest Washington’s technology community is astounding, and DiscoverOrg is one of the companies pushing others to even greater success.”

“It’s an honor to be recognized for our achievements by a local tech advocate like TAO,” said Henry Schuck, DiscoverOrg CEO. “The tech community here is incredibly innovative and vibrant. A primary reason we’ve experienced such significant growth is that we belong to a community whose companies encourage one another to excel.”

DiscoverOrg received the Vancouver Business Journal’s Business Growth Award for Fastest Growing Company 6-10 Years, in April.

Comments

comments