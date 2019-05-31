DiscoverOrg Named One of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces 2019

Vancouver-based DiscoverOrg has been named one of Inc. magazine’s Best Workplaces for 2019 for the second time. Collecting data on nearly 2,000 submissions, Inc. singled out 346 finalists. DiscoverOrg, along with each nominated organization, took part in an employee survey on topics including trust, management effectiveness, unique perks, and confidence in the future. Inc. gathered, analyzed, and audited the data. All companies had to have a minimum of 10 employees and be U.S.-based, privately held, and independent—that is, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies.

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.