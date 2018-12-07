DiscoverOrg makes changes to senior leadership

DiscoverOrg, the leading provider of B2B intelligence, announced changes bolstering its senior leadership team.

Katie Bullard was promoted from Chief Growth Officer to President, Chris Hays was promoted from VP of Operations to Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Cameron Hyzer was hired as the company’s next Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

“In our next chapter of expansion, Katie, Chris, and Cameron will play critical roles in leading the future of DiscoverOrg,” said Henry Schuck, DiscoverOrg co-founder and CEO. “Each one has an exceptional track record of accelerating the growth of leading B2B tech companies, and I couldn’t be more excited about the value they bring to our business.”

Katie Bullard, President

In her expanded role as President, Bullard will lead the company’s product, engineering, marketing, customer experience and IT teams.

“Over the last two years at DiscoverOrg, Katie has done an incredible job leading and scaling an award-winning marketing team, establishing a true product management team and making it best in class, and most recently building a customer experience team and a framework for success around it,” Schuck said. “She has been an incredible asset to both me and the entire organization, and as President, I am confident in her ability to further our goals.”

“I am passionate about our mission at DiscoverOrg to provide sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals with the best data and insights available anywhere,” said Bullard. “Our goals are clear, and I look forward to delivering even more to our customers and the business in my new role.”

Chris Hays, Chief Operations Officer

In his expanded role as COO, Hays will be responsible for operational excellence across the business.

“Chris has been instrumental in architecting our sales and customer success operations to allow us to scale from 1,500 customers to almost 5,000 customers,” said Schuck. “He is a critical part of our success, and I’m excited for his opportunity to add a high-degree of efficiency to our operational execution.”

“I am delighted to be continuing my journey with such a talented group of people,” noted Hays.

Cameron Hyzer, Chief Financial Officer

In his role as CFO, Hyzer will be responsible for finance, strategy, and human resources. He joins the team after serving as CFO of Eze Software Group for the last six years.

“Cameron is a world-class financial and operational leader,” said Schuck. “The experience he has had scaling businesses to over $300m in revenue will be incredibly valuable to DiscoverOrg, and I couldn’t be more pleased to have him join our team.”

“I’m very excited to join such a great team at DiscoverOrg and help to build on the success that they have achieved to date as leaders in the sales and marketing intelligence market,” noted Hyzer.

