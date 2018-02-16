DiscoverOrg exceeds growth goals in 2017

DiscoverOrg announced its 2017 results on Feb. 13, surpassing all growth projections during its 10th anniversary year. The industry-leading B2B sales and marketing data provider exceeded its 2017 growth plan for revenue, data, employees and profitability – and integrated the DiscoverOrg and RainKing businesses faster than anticipated.

2017 highlights include:

Annual recurring revenue of over $130 million. 124 percent growth of the DiscoverOrg dataset and 127 percent growth of the RainKing dataset over the last 12 months. 50 percent growth in total employees. The company now has more than 500 employees based across three U.S. offices in Vancouver, Bethesda and Philadelphia. 24 percent growth in total customers. Today, more than 4,000 unique organizations leverage the DiscoverOrg and RainKing platforms across the globe.



These results underscore the reality that, more than ever, sales and marketing professionals are investing in high-quality data and insights that enable them to quickly zero in on their target buyers with the right message at the right time.

