Dick Hannah Dealerships donates $13,000 for new Ridgefield Community Library Building

Dick Hannah Dealerships has donated $13,000 to the Ridgefield Library Building Fund to help support the construction of a new library building in Ridgefield.

The fund was established by the Friends of Ridgefield Community Library and the Fort Vancouver Regional Library Foundation.

Rhonda Pfeifer, vice president assistant for Dick Hannah Dealerships, announced the donation, recognizing the need for a larger, more state-of-the-art library in the Ridgefield area.

“Our company has a long history of making contributions to projects that strengthen area communities,” said Pfeifer. “We believe that investing in a bigger, better library in Ridgefield will have many long-lasting benefits for the entire community.”

Dick Hannah Dealerships’ donation qualifies for matching funds from a $1 million challenge grant that was established in 2016 through a donor-advised fund at the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington. The challenge grant is designed to inspire donations of $10,000 or more to the fund.

“The challenge grant is wonderful because it doubles the impact of a donor’s generosity,” noted Sarah Trenn, president of the Friends of Ridgefield Community Library.

Individuals or businesses interested in making a donation to the Ridgefield Library Building Fund are asked to contact the Fort Vancouver Regional Library Foundation at 360.906.4700 or the Friends of Ridgefield Community Library at ridgefieldfriendsoflibrary@gmail.com.

