Development, engineering board needs land development expertise

Clark County is seeking an applicant with a background and expertise in land development to join the 10-person Development and Engineering Advisory Board.

The successful applicant will be appointed to a three-year term, beginning Jan. 1, 2019, and ending Dec. 31, 2021. Members are eligible for reappointment after their terms expire.

The advisory board reviews policy and county code changes and works on process improvement and fees with the Community Development and Public Works departments. The board’s recommendations are routinely forwarded to the Clark County Council for use by final decision makers.

The board consists of three private-sector planners or engineers; one construction contractor; one public-sector planner or engineer; one land developer; one Building Industry Association representative; one person associated with commercial or industrial development; and two other professionals associated with development.

The Development and Engineering Advisory Board, commonly referred to as DEAB, typically meets from 2:30-4:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month in the Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St.

Anyone interested should submit a letter of interest and résumé to Alyssa Weyhrauch, Council’s Office, P.O. Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666-5000. Applications also can be emailed to alyssa.weyhrauch@clark.wa.gov. Application deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. More information on DEAB, including bylaws and meeting agendas, minutes and audio recordings, is available on the county’s website, www.clark.wa.gov/public-works/development-and-engineering-advisory-board.

