Development and Engineering Advisory Board applicants sought

Clark County is seeking to fill a vacancy on the Development and Engineering Advisory Board with a professional associated with development work. The term would start April 1, 2019, and expire on March 31, 2022. The advisory board reviews policy and county code changes and works on process improvement and fees with the county’s Community Development and Public Works departments.

The board consists of 10 members: three private-sector planners or engineers; one construction contractor; one public-sector planner or engineer; one land developer; one Building Industry Association representative; one professional associated with commercial or industrial development; and two other professionals associated with development.

The board typically meets 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at the Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St. in Vancouver. Applicants should submit a letter of interest and résumé to Alyssa Weyhrauch at alyssa.weyhrauch@clark.wa.gov by 5 p.m. Friday, March 8.

More information, including meeting agendas, minutes, documents and audio recordings, is available on the county’s website, www.clark.wa.gov/public-works/development-and-engineering-advisory-board.

