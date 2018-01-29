Development Agreement in Ridgefield will bring new commercial development, city park

During a Jan. 25 meeting of the Ridgefield City Council, council members were presented with a Development Agreement between the city of Ridgefield, Realvest Corporation and Edwards Construction Group, LLC.

According to Ron Edwards of Edwards Construction Group, all three parties will close on the agreement on Feb. 13. Through the agreement, Edwards Construction will own almost 10 acres of land that will be developed to include a mix of commercial/retail uses and multi-family uses; Realvest Corporation will end up with more density enabling them to build more apartments on the parcel of land they own; and the city of Ridgefield will end up with an almost-10-acre park.

Although all of the specifics aren’t know yet, Edwards said the commercial/retail space could include restaurants, a bank, a coffee shop, hair salon, possibly an indoor sports complex and more.

“This a project worth doing,” Edwards said. “We all came together, and this will be good for everyone. It’s a winning situation for all of the parties involved, and really shows that Ridgefield is a progressive city that cares about development.”

The Vancouver Business Journal will have a full article on this upcoming development in a future issue of the newspaper.

Comments

comments