Dept. of Ecology moving Vancouver field office

The Washington Department of Ecology’s field office in Vancouver is moving for the first time in more than two decades.

Beginning May 1, the office will be located at 12121 NE 99th St., Ste. 2100, in NE Vancouver.

At 6,000 square feet, the new office has more space for spill response equipment and is closer to major highways, allowing Ecology to better meet customer needs in the greater Vancouver area, officials said.

The Vancouver office has 13 employees with expertise in water quality, grants, air quality, spill prevention, spill response and toxics cleanup.

The department signed a 10-year lease for the new office with Investors Warranty of America LLC.

