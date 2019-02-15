Davidson & Associates named Safeco Elite Agent

Safeco Insurance has recognized Davidson & Associates Insurance as a Safeco Elite Agent for 2019. This recognition is based upon outstanding performance and commitment to serve their clients as a trusted advisor. Fewer than 10 percent of independent insurance agencies that sell Safeco personal lines products receive this distinguished honor.

Being recognized by Safeco as an Elite Agent is a reflection of the agency’s success through the high ethical standards and core values that Davidson & Associates Insurance takes pride in.

“We continue to be proud to work with premier insurance companies like Safeco who care about growing local businesses and supporting communities,” said Owner Bryce Davidson. “Our wonderful team continues to prove it is less about the insurance company and more about the personal care and relationship developed between the customer and the team member.”

For nearly 30 years, Davidson & Associates Insurance has been committed to educating and helping their clients receive comprehensive and competitively priced insurance solutions. For more information, call (360) 514-9550 or visit the website www.davidsoninsurance.com.

