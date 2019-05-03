Davidson & Associates awards $5,000 to Partners in Careers

Safeco Insurance is pleased to announce that Davidson & Associates Insurance has earned a 2019 Make More Happen Award, an acknowledgement of its commitment to improving the local community through their volunteer work with Partners in Careers, whose mission is to assist individuals to become economically self-sufficient by providing resources, training and job placement opportunities. The award includes a $5,000 donation that will go directly to the Roots to Road program which provides small-scale farm training and jobs to Veterans in need.

Safeco’s Make More Happen Awards, part of the company’s Agent Giving Program, recognize independent agencies whose staff support nonprofits that do meaningful work in the areas of community health, safety, education and civil service.

Davidson & Associates Insurance became involved with Partners in Careers and the Roots to Road program after seeing the firsthand impact the nonprofit had in the community. In the beginning of the relationship, they sponsored events and fundraisers, and they increased their engagement with the program over the years. Davidson & Associates Insurance has helped Roots to Road expand their efforts and grow the number of Veteran participants in the program. Today, they are a major partner and volunteer for the annual Roots to Road “Farm to Table” luncheon which benefits the organization’s programming.

“For over 10 years my team and I have worked with Roots to Road, which has had a significant impact on Veterans in our community,” said Bruce Davidson, an independent agent for Davidson & Associates Insurance. “We are incredibly appreciative to be awarded the Safeco Insurance Make More Happen Award to provide to Roots to Road, which will be positively impacted thanks to these funds.”

Beginning on May 1, the story of Davidson & Associates Insurance and Partners in Careers – Roots to Road will be featured on the official Safeco Insurance Facebook page (Facebook.com/SafecoInsurance), giving the nonprofit a chance to earn an additional $5,000. If the story receives at least 250 likes, comments or shares on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn, the donation will be doubled to $10,000 by Safeco.

“We are excited to share the inspiring stories of our agents’ volunteerism in their communities, while raising funds for these outstanding nonprofit organizations across the country,” said Carmen Jacobson, Safeco Insurance North West Regional Territory Manager. “Safeco’s Make More Happen Awards program helps to recognize the amazing work agents do in areas like Vancouver and we hope it motivates others to do the same.”

Throughout 2019, Safeco will select a total of 23 independent agents for Make More Happen Awards, and will donate up to $230,000 to the nonprofits they support. Agencies become eligible for the award by submitting an application demonstrating their commitment to a specific nonprofit, along with a photo of a project they worked on.

