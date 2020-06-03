Davidson & Assoc. to give 100 flags to local first responders

For the past five years, Vancouver insurance brokerage Davidson & Associates hashosted an annual flag exchange to celebrate Flag Day on June 14. This year, in partnership with Grange Insurance, Davidson & Associates has pledged to give out 100 free flags to Southwest Washington first responders. Community members can nominate a first responder or request their own flag by filling out a nomination form online to have a new 3’x5’ U.S. flag delivered to their home. The agency is accepting nominations until June 10th or until supplies run out. For more information, please contact Emily Roesch at emily@davidsoninsurance.com or 360-514-9550.

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.