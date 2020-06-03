Davidson & Assoc. to give 100 flags to local first responders

For the past five years, Vancouver insurance brokerage Davidson & Associates hashosted an annual flag exchange to celebrate Flag Day on June 14. This year, in partnership with Grange Insurance, Davidson & Associates has pledged to give out 100 free flags to Southwest Washington first responders. Community members can nominate a first responder or request their own flag by filling out a nomination form online to have a new 3’x5’ U.S. flag delivered to their home. The agency is accepting nominations until June 10th or until supplies run out. For more information, please contact Emily Roesch at emily@davidsoninsurance.com or 360-514-9550.

