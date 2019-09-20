Davidson & Assoc. presents Share’s ‘Soup’s On’

Davidson & Associates Insurance will present “Soup’s On! Back to the Future” for Share on Sun., Oct. 6, 4 p.m. at ilani Casino Resort in the Cowlitz Ballroom, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield. The event is supported by Columbia Credit Union, Fred Meyer, Pacific Premier Bank and Vancouver Grocery Outlet.

Event attire is casual; guests are invited to wear their best denim or embrace the Back to the Future theme and come dressed in costume. Tickets are $75 adults, $40 kids (5-12), $750 table of 10 and can be purchased on-line at sharevancouver.org or by calling 360-952-8223. This year marks Share’s 40th anniversary. Twelve local celebrity chefs will bring their best soup and participate in a “Chef Battle,” with guests sampling each soup and voting on who will receive the Golden Ladle and be named the Share Soup-er Chef of 2019. A Chefs’ Choice award will also be presented, with votes cast by the participating chefs, and a Presenting Sponsor Award for Best Soup, with a vote cast by sponsor Davidson & Assoc.

Chefs will be featured from restaurants including Beaches, Nom Nom, Pacific House, Wild Fin and more. This year, embracing the theme, nine community artists have been invited to decorate skateboard decks. These one-of-a-kind pieces of art will be raffled off at the event.

Comments

comments