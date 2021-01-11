CWWC encourages those in the construction industry to fill out survey

The Columbia Willamette Workforce Collaborative (CWWC), made up of the three area Workforce Boards (Worksystems, Clackamas Workforce Partnership and Workforce SW Washington) in the Portland-Vancouver Metro region, is updating the region’s Construction Workforce Plan and wants your voice to be heard.

The CWWC and industry partners work closely to develop ongoing regional strategies and priorities to address the workforce needs of the construction industry, as guided by two-year Workforce Plans that are developed by the CWWC and its industry partners.

The CWWC is soliciting broad input from industry voices. If you are willing and have the time, please fill out this survey with your thoughts and input on the priorities outlined based on your hiring and training needs. Your input will help inform the new Plan, which will be finalized in the Spring of 2021 and will guide the work and investments of the CWWC for the next two years.

Please fill out the survey by 1/22/2021 – Click here for survey

