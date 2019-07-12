Current Home Technologies will expand services

Current Home Technologies, a local downtown Vancouver business since 2008, has expanded their services from home automation and integration, to now offer in-house interior design services as well as some exciting new products. Local award-winning interior designer Carrie McCampbell has joined the Current Home Technologies team, heading up a new product division of Hunter Douglas window coverings; architectural lighting (used in the Tesla showroom, Nike storefronts, and the luxury hotel The Bellagio); media/theater room design; and golf simulators.

The showroom, located on Main Street, is currently undergoing a remodel that will now include golf simulator “GOLFZON” that has been recognized by Golf Digest as an Editors’ Choice Award winner for “Best Simulator/Luxury.” After its construction completion in early August, the simulator will be available to rent out for golf lessons, practice at the “driving range” or a round of golf with friends on courses around the world.

Unlike any simulator in the area, GOLFZON is a “mixed-reality” simulator that includes a moving floor to mimic ground slope, realistic sand trap and rough scenarios with multi-surface hitting mats and an auto-tee for easy ball tee-up. The showroom will also have luxury theater seating, a large projector screen to watch sports, state-of-the-art speakers, and snacks and beer entertainment packages available to enhance the golf experience.

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.