Current Home Technologies will expand services

Current Home Technologies, a local downtown Vancouver business since 2008, has expanded their services from home automation and integration, to now offer in-house interior design services as well as some exciting new products. Local award-winning interior designer Carrie McCampbell has joined the Current Home Technologies team, heading up a new product division of Hunter Douglas window coverings; architectural lighting (used in the Tesla showroom, Nike storefronts, and the luxury hotel The Bellagio); media/theater room design; and golf simulators.

The showroom, located on Main Street, is currently undergoing a remodel that will now include golf simulator “GOLFZON” that has been recognized by Golf Digest as an Editors’ Choice Award winner for “Best Simulator/Luxury.” After its construction completion in early August, the simulator will be available to rent out for golf lessons, practice at the “driving range” or a round of golf with friends on courses around the world.

Unlike any simulator in the area, GOLFZON is a “mixed-reality” simulator that includes a moving floor to mimic ground slope, realistic sand trap and rough scenarios with multi-surface hitting mats and an auto-tee for easy ball tee-up. The showroom will also have luxury theater seating, a large projector screen to watch sports, state-of-the-art speakers, and snacks and beer entertainment packages available to enhance the golf experience.

