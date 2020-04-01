CRESA and CCPH accepting supply donations through coordinated supply warehouse

Healthcare workers and first responders serving on the front lines to help people amid the COVID-19 outbreak are in desperate need of personal protective equipment and other specific medical supplies. In the past week, hospitals, Public Health, the Emergency Operations Center and community leaders have put out pleas into our community to locate any unused items.

In response to businesses and individuals offering supplies, Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency (CRESA) and Clark County Public Health have opened a COVID Supply Warehouse and a streamlined donation process to receive and manage those supplies of specific personal protective equipment (PPE). Volunteers of local search and rescue teams are staffing the supply warehouse and working closely with CRESA personnel.



“The response we are receiving is a reflection of the generous community wide support that exists in Clark County. We have such an extensive need for basic supplies in our medical facilities and for our emergency responders, and we cannot rely solely on state and/or federal sources to meet them. Corporate donors have taken stock of their own needs and are working with us to help fill the gaps,” said Clark County Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Regional Coordinator and Program Manager Robin Albrandt

For the health safety and security of the warehouse volunteers and workers, we are asking people to email covidsupplies@cresa911.org to schedule their donations and deliveries. Please include your contact information, the items and the quantity of your donation. The supply warehouse hours of operation are 8:30 am to 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday.



We are seeking the following specific equipment, which should be new and unopened:

Latex free gloves

Commercially made procedural masks and surgical masks

N95 respirators and N95 filters

Other respirators (P100’s, PAPR’s, and PAPR supplies/parts)

Face shields

Splash shields

Gowns

Hand sanitizer

Disinfecting wipes

If you have any other items for donation, please contact one of the many community donation centers, organizations or charitable thrift stores in your area.

Comments

comments