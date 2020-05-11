Credit union, long haul truckers donate goods and money to Woodland schools

Fibre Federal, a community credit union, donated $3,500 to help Woodland Public Schools purchase food to feed families in need during the weekend. In April, the Woodland Public Schools’ Family Community Resource Center (FCRC) began distributing nearly 40 bags of food for families each week.

“Thanks to Fibre Federal’s generous donation, we should be able to continue providing families with food for the remainder of the school year,” said Gabrielle Meador, district FCRC manager, said in a statement. Woodland’s Dollar Tree and the SchoolHouse Connection donations helped the district assemble and distribute 60 bags of school supplies for families, too.

Truck drivers continued to donate snacks and meals that clients refused as a way of thanking Woodland Public Schools for opening the high school as a temporary truck stop and rest facility for long-haul drivers during March and April.

Shawn Fenmore, a driver for Landstar Ranger Trucking, delivered 25 cases of cookies and crackers.

“The cases were considered surplus because their shipping boxes were damaged in transit, however the product was perfectly intact inside,” said Woodland Public Schools Director of Facilities and Safety Scott Landrigan. Earlier in April, Russell Thomas, a long-haul driver with John Christner Trucking, donated more than a thousand breakfast sandwiches when a client refused the order.

