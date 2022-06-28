County to host virtual open house for Northeast 152nd Avenue on June 29

Neighbors and community members are invited to learn about the upcoming Northeast 152nd Avenue project.

Public Works staff will host a virtual open house from 5 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 29, via WebEx. Residents will learn about the project’s design, environmental impacts, and construction timeline from county staff. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and offer comments. To ask questions or make comments during the meeting, registration at https://clark.wa.gov/public-works/ne-152nd-ave is required. Registrants will receive a confirmation email with a link to join the meeting. Those who do not register can listen in by dialing 1-408-418-9388 and entering meeting number “2489 908 4713” and password “NE152,” when prompted. Callers using this method cannot use the chat function.

Community members are encouraged to email questions to the project manager before the presentation. A recording of the meeting will be available on the project website within three business days.

Improvements of Northeast 152nd Avenue corridor from Northeast Padden Parkway to Northeast 99th Street include two travel lanes, bike lanes, curb, gutter and sidewalks, and stormwater treatment via infiltration. The intersection at Northeast 99th Street will be improved to include left turn lanes and a traffic signal. The project can also accommodate a center-left turn lane at York Elementary School to facilitate traffic flow during the highest volume periods.

More information can be found on the county’s website https://clark.wa.gov/public-works/ne-152nd-ave. You can also find real-time information on the Public Works Twitter, Facebook and Instagram profiles, and on NextDoor.