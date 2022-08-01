County to host hybrid open house for 179th Street Access Management and Circulation Plan

Neighbors and community members are invited to learn about proposed plans for the 179th Street corridor at an upcoming open house.

Clark County Public Works staff will host a hybrid open house from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11.

People can attend in person in the sixth-floor hearing room at the Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St., in Vancouver.

To attend virtually, registration is required at https://clark.wa.gov/public-works/179th-st-access-management-and-circulation-plan. Registrants will receive a confirmation email with a link to join the meeting. Those who do not register can listen in by dialing 1-408-418-9388 and entering meeting number 2496 240 1123 and password 179th, when prompted. Callers using this method cannot use the chat function.

Community members are encouraged to email questions to the project planner before the presentation at 179thstreetproject@clark.wa.gov. A recording of the meeting and presentation slides will be available on the project website within three business days.

Clark County is working on creating a 179th Street Access Management and Circulation Plan. The proposed plan is aimed at promoting safety and mobility of the future principal arterial while balancing the infrastructure and utility needs of development. Residents will learn about the project’s design, environmental impacts, and construction timeline from county staff. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and offer comments.

More information can be found on the county’s website:https://clark.wa.gov/public-works/179th-st-access-management-and-circulation-plan. You can also find real-time information on the Public Works Twitter, Facebook and Instagram profiles, and on NextDoor.