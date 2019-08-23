County seeks volunteers for Audit Oversight Committee

The Clark County Auditor’s Office is accepting letters of interest from citizen volunteers who wish to serve on the county’s official Audit Oversight Committee. This three-member board also includes the county auditor and one county councilor. The committee is responsible for:

Recommending internal audit priorities.

Reviewing and analyzing audit reports.

Ensuring that management has initiated appropriate action in response to audit reports.

Apprising county councilors of audit activities and results.

Ensuring that no unreasonable restrictions are placed on auditors.

Reviewing effectiveness of county financial and accounting functions through discussions with auditors.

Coordinating internal audits with external audits to prevent duplication and maximize effectiveness.

Community members with backgrounds in auditing, accounting, finance, government, business operations or related experience are encouraged to apply to auditor@clark.wa.gov by 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30 with a letter summarizing their qualifications and reasons for serving.

