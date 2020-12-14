County seeks applicants for Community Action Advisory Board

The Clark County manager is seeking applicants to fill several positions on the volunteer Community Action Advisory Board.

Positions include elected officials from county council districts 2 and 3, low-income representatives from the council districts 2 and 3 and community representatives from council districts 1 and 4.

Term periods are three years, ending Dec. 31, 2023. Incumbents have the opportunity for re-appointment to two additional three-year terms.

The 12-member board makes recommendations about local government funding for basic needs, self-sufficiency and housing programs. Members also advocate for services supporting low-income communities, families and persons.

Clark County is looking to diversify the board composition and encourages people with diverse backgrounds, experiences and perspectives to apply, especially those from historically oppressed or underserved communities.

Interested residents must submit an application and résumé to Rebecca Royce, Clark County Community Services, P.O. Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666-5000 or rebecca.royce@clark.wa.gov.

Application information can be found at www.clark.wa.gov/community-services/community-action-advisory-board or by calling Rebecca Royce at 564-397-7863. Deadline is Monday, Dec 28.

