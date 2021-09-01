County seeks applicants for Community Action Advisory Board

The Clark County manager is seeking applicants to fill two positions on the volunteer Community Action Advisory Board.

Positions are for one low-income representative and one community representative from the county council district 2. District 2 covers much of west Clark County, including the cities of Ridgefield and La Center, and areas of Hazel Dell, Salmon Creek and Felida. See the county district map.

Both vacancies start Jan. 1, 2022, and have three-year terms ending Dec. 31, 2024. Incumbents have the opportunity for re-appointment to two additional three-year terms.

Low-income representatives are defined as any person who is nominated by a group who is low-income such as tenants of a low-income housing complex or an agency that predominantly serves people who are low-income such as Council for the Homeless, Share, NAMI, etc.

The 12-member board makes recommendations about local government funding for basic needs, self-sufficiency and housing programs. Members also advocate for services supporting low-income communities, families and persons.

Clark County is looking to diversify the board composition and encourages people with diverse backgrounds, experiences and perspectives to apply, especially those from historically oppressed or underserved communities.

Interested residents must submit an application and résumé to Rebecca Royce, Clark County Community Services, P.O. Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666-5000 or rebecca.royce@clark.wa.gov.

Application information can be found at www.clark.wa.gov/community-services/community-action-advisory-board or by calling Rebecca Royce at 564-397-7863.

Positions are open until filled. The first review will be Sept. 21.

