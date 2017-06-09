County seeks applicants for advisory board

Clark County is looking to fill an open position on the volunteer Animal Protection and Control Advisory Board. The position is for someone who owns a dog and lives anywhere in Clark County.

Duties of the 10-member board include reporting at least once a year on general operations of the Animal Protection and Control Program.

For more info or to download an application, visit www.clark.wa.gov/community-development/animal-control-advisory-board. The application deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2017.

