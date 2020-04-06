County public meetings remote for public

In keeping with the social distancing protocols in place to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Clark County Council is providing several options for residents to remotely participate in its public meetings. As announced earlier, county council public meetings are currently physically closed to the public.

This week the council will hold its regular public meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 7. Councilors and staff will have the option to call into the meeting.

The council will meet in its capacity as the Clark County Board of Health in a special meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 8 to receive an update on COVID-19.

The council encourages participation in these public meetings in the following ways:

Anyone wishing to submit comments for the public meetings can do so online at www.clark.wa.gov/councilors/public-comment. Due to the evolving nature of the current situation, please check the county’s website at www.clark.wa.gov/council-meetings as meeting dates and times may be updated.

Comments

comments

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.