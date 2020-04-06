County public meetings remote for public

In keeping with the social distancing protocols in place to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Clark County Council is providing several options for residents to remotely participate in its public meetings. As announced earlier, county council public meetings are currently physically closed to the public.

This week the council will hold its regular public meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 7. Councilors and staff will have the option to call into the meeting.

The council will meet in its capacity as the Clark County Board of Health in a special meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 8 to receive an update on COVID-19.

The council encourages participation in these public meetings in the following ways:

Watch live on CVTV, Comcast channel 23

Stream live at www.cvtv.org

Listen to audio only by calling: 1-408-418-9388 Each meeting has a unique access code that can be found at: www.clark.wa.gov/council-meetings



Anyone wishing to submit comments for the public meetings can do so online at www.clark.wa.gov/councilors/public-comment. Due to the evolving nature of the current situation, please check the county’s website at www.clark.wa.gov/council-meetings as meeting dates and times may be updated.

