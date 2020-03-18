County Permit Center closing in response to coronavirus

Due to the concerns regarding the COVID 19 virus, the Clark County Permit Center today announced that the Permit Center lobby on the first floor of the of the Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St. will be closed to the public beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

“We will re-evaluate the closure by April 1 to determine a date to reopen the Permit Center to customers,” said Mike Curtis, Permit Center manager.

Permit Center staff currently is working on a way to use digital submittals as a way to keep business and permit processes moving during the time of closure.

”If you choose to upload your submittal documents please understand that we are working out a process for this review as we are not set up for this at this time. You are still able to make payments online and I encourage everyone to continue to check your online accounts for permit progress,” said Curtis.

This is a temporary closure to determine the best plan of action to continue submittal and issuance of building permits and submittal of land use, wetland/habitat and engineering applications.

This closure is only for the Permit Center at this time, building inspections will continue as normal until further notice.

All services are available either by phone, email or mail:

