County manager seeks volunteers for rural equestrian facilities work group

The Clark County manager is seeking volunteers to serve on the county’s newly created rural equestrian facilities stakeholder work group.

In December 2020, the Clark County Council directed staff to convene a rural equestrian facility stakeholder work group to develop recommendations for county code and policy revisions to mitigate operational impacts of such facilities on adjacent neighbors and neighborhoods.

The six-member work group will serve until the county council makes final action on the group’s recommendations – up to 12 months if needed.

The county is looking for volunteers to represent the following:

Rural equestrian facilities

Horse boarding facilities

Riding clubs

Affected neighboring property owners

Rural home-owners associations

The sixth position will be recommended by the Neighborhood Association Council of Clark County to represent rural neighborhood associations.

The primary focus of the work group will be to review:

Building permitting requirements (e.g. setback distances, storm drainage, occupancy limits, etc.)

Private vs. public use (e.g. requirements standards, etc.)

Operational impacts (e.g. noise, odor, dust, traffic, etc.)

Conversion of existing buildings (both permitted and unpermitted) for equestrian facility use.

The work group will meet at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month. The first meeting will take place on Monday, May 26. Due to COVID-19 safety protocol, meetings will be held online using the Microsoft Teams Meeting platform.

Anyone interested in applying should send a résumé and letter of interest to Michelle Pfenning in the County Manager’s Office, PO Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666-5000 or michelle.pfenning@clark.wa.gov.

Deadline for application is 5 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021.

