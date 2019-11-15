County Council budget hearings scheduled

The Clark County Council will consider the $545.27 million budget during a public hearing beginning at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25. The county’s other elected officials will be first to testify on budgets proposed by their departments.

Anyone interested may testify when the hearing continues at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26. If needed, public testimony will be continued to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27. All sessions will be in the sixth-floor hearing room in the Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St.

After public testimony, the council will deliberate and make a decision on the 2020 budget. Per state law, the county budget must be adopted after the budget hearings and prior to the beginning of the next fiscal period, Jan. 1, 2020.

The complete 2020 recommended budget can be found on the county’s website at https://www.clark.wa.gov/budget/2020-budget.

Comments

comments