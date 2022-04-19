Construction of new park elements at Felida Community Park to begin April 25

Construction of an inclusive playground and new overflow parking lot at Felida Community Park will begin Monday, April 25.

The existing overflow gravel parking lot, located just west of the park’s main entrance, will be upgraded during the first phase of construction. A Children’s Celebration Garden Playground, designed for use and enjoyment by people of all abilities will be constructed during the second phase of the project.

Clark County awarded the construction contract to NW Construction General Contracting of Battle Ground. The project is funded by park impact fees.

Construction is expected to be completed no later than Friday, July 22, 2022, though the project timeline is weather dependent. The park will remain open during construction.

More information can be found at https://clark.wa.gov/public-works/felida-community-park. Residents can also find information on the Public Works Twitter, Facebook and Instagram profiles, and on Nextdoor.