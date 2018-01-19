Construction Executive Summit to break ground in February 2018

The Southwest Washington Contractors Association recently announced the groundbreaking of the Construction Executive Summit, presented by RSV Building Solutions. The event will be held on Feb. 15, at Warehouse 23, beginning at 7 a.m.

The one-day Construction Executive Summit will provide an opportunity for executive-level business leaders in the construction industry to expand their professional networks and gain new knowledge to aid in business growth.

The event includes three keynotes, 12 breakout sessions and certification for six continuing education credits. Keynote addresses will focus on financial planning, forensic accounting and the state of construction. Breakout sessions will cover a wide-range of topics that businesses can use to improve their efficiencies. For a full list of presenters, visit http://www.swca.org/summit.

