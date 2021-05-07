Community Foundation opens nonprofit registration for Give More 24!

The Community Foundation for Southwest Washington opened nonprofit registration for Give More 24!, the region’s largest online giving event, which is scheduled for Sept. 23, 2021. Nonprofits can learn more and register to participate at GiveMore24.org before the registration deadline on June 30, 2021.

Registration opened with an event attended by about 150 nonprofit professionals and volunteers. To participate a nonprofit must serve Clark, Cowlitz and Skamania counties and verify its 501(c)3 public charity status or obtain fiscal sponsorship through one.

Nonprofit participation increased 33% last year as organizations turned to online fundraising in lieu of in-person events. Janie Spurgeon, Chief Development Officer at the Community Foundation, said this year is no different because many nonprofits are still feeling pinched by increased needs, operational shifts and the loss of vital revenue streams.

“Last year was very difficult on the nonprofit sector, and we were concerned about Give More 24! happening amid the pandemic and multiple wildfires,” Spurgeon said. “Our community responded by giving even more. Now we’re aiming to build on that momentum, so that nonprofits can continue the essential work of helping our communities recover and rebuild.”

Once registered, participating nonprofits will gain access to a library of tools and resources to build an online fundraising campaign, including peer-to-peer fundraising and social media guides. With these tools, nonprofits can rally their supporters and encourage them to make tax-deductible gifts via the Give More 24! website on Thursday, Sept. 23. The site features a secure donation form that tallies donations in real-time, allowing everyone to track the progress of their favorite nonprofits and the overall totals for Give More 24!

Give More 24! was created by the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington and has become our region’s largest online giving event. The online giving day raises awareness and funds for local nonprofits by encouraging people from across the region and around the world to donate during a 24-hour period. Last year, 225 nonprofits raised funds from 6,620 donors. By 5 p.m. contributions exceeded the overall fundraising goal and ultimately reached $2.9 million before midnight. In its seven-year history, Give More 24! has engaged more than 300 local nonprofits and thousands of donors to raise more than $9 million dollars for local causes.

