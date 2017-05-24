Community Foundation to hold annual luncheon June 6

The Community Foundation for Southwest Washington will hold its 2017 Annual Luncheon on Tuesday, June 6 at the Hilton Vancouver Washington. The event includes networking, lunch and an awards presentation from 12 to 1:30 p.m.

During the award presentation, Certified Financial Planner Michael Burgoyne will be presented with the Friend of the Foundation Award for providing both professional and personal support to the Community Foundation. Additionally, Greg and Michele Goodwin will be recognized as the 2017 Philanthropists of the Year for their philanthropic leadership. The Goodwins championed major capital campaigns and supported local services for youth development, comprehensive health and education.

Gold-level sponsors of the event include Columbia Trust, Leslie Durst, Great Northern Asset Management, Kuni Automotive, the Wayne D. Kuni and Joan E. Kuni Foundation, and Russell Investments.

Tickets to the event are $50 and can be purchased at www.cfsww.org.

