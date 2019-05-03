Commission to hear about importance of trees to a healthy, livable community

Trees are an essential component of a healthy, livable community. Trees and other natural features provide environmental benefits, such as clean air and water. They also beautify our streets, significantly increase property values, and improve our mental and physical health and well-being. Learn how trees and urban forestry contribute to the livability of our communities at the next meeting of the Commission on Aging, Wednesday, May 15, 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be in the sixth-floor Hearing Room of the Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St., in Vancouver.

Jesse Batty, urban forestry specialist with the city of Vancouver, and Sarah Fox, planner with the city of Camas, will talk about how trees and urban forestry play a critical role in strengthening social cohesion, spurring community revitalization and adding economic value to our communities.

The May 15 discussion is the third meeting this year focused on healthy communities, especially for people 65 and older. Healthy communities can contribute to one’s ability to live independently, safely and comfortably.

The Commission on Aging, supported by the Clark County Council, is a nine-member volunteer group that implements the Aging Readiness Plan and provides leadership addressing needs of aging community members. For more about the commission, visit www.clark.wa.gov/aging.

Commission meetings are carried live on CVTV Channel 23 and online at www.cvtv. org. To see replay times, go to www.cvtv.org.

