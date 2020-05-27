Commercial, residential property taxes due June 3

First-half property taxes for 2020 are due Wednesday, June 3. The deadline was extended for individual residential and commercial taxpayers due to the COVID-19 state of emergency. Despite the due date extension, property tax collections in Clark County are closely tracking with 2019’s collection rates.

The June 3 extension applies to both real property taxes (buildings and structures) and personal property taxes (equipment used in business). Payments can be made:

Online at www.clark.wa.gov/treasurer/payment-options (transaction fees for online payments may apply)

at (transaction fees for online payments may apply) By mail using a check or money order addressed to Clark County Treasurer, PO Box 35150, Seattle, WA 98124-5150 (cash should not be sent through the mail)

addressed to Clark County Treasurer, PO Box 35150, Seattle, WA 98124-5150 (cash should not be sent through the mail) Via check or money order using the specially marked secure dropbox at the Clark County Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St. (cash payments may not be deposited in the dropbox)

In-person payments at the Clark County Public Service Center second floor Joint Services Lobby are still suspended until further notice.For updates on tax deadlines and payment plans please visit the treasurer’s website www.clark.wa.gov/treasurer or facebook.com/ClarkWaTreasury/. Taxpayers with questions about their property tax bill or payment options can contact the Clark County Treasurer’s Office at datamgmt@clark.wa.gov or 564-397-2252.

