Columbia River System Operations releases environmental impact draft

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Bureau of Reclamation and Bonneville Power Administration today the Columbia River System Operations draft environmental impact statement for a 45-day public review and comment period. The draft includes the Preferred Alternative for the operations, maintenance and configuration of the 14 federal dam and reservoir projects that comprise the Columbia River System. The DEIS is the result of more than three years of regional collaboration between the lead federal agencies and more than 30 Tribes and state, federal and county agencies in this National Environmental Policy Act process.

Substantive public input will contribute toward a final EIS which further meets the EIS’ objectives, and complies with NEPA. Responses to substantive comments will be included in the final EIS, expected in summer 2020. Records of decision documenting final recommended actions will be issued in September 2020. View the Draft EIS at crso.info.

