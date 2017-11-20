Columbia Credit Union honored with Presidential Award

Columbia Credit Union has been honored with a 2017 Presidential Award for Excellence in Philanthropy from the Clark College Foundation.

This award recognizes Columbia Credit Union’s commitment to supporting the college and the community through leadership in education. The award was presented at the Savoring Excellence Gala, held Nov. 2, at Clark College.

“Columbia Credit Union has been amazing because their giving has not been pinpointed to just one thing. It’s easy for a financial institution to say we do financial literacy, but the challenges are much broader. By giving back, they make an impact throughout the community,” said Lisa Gibert, president/CEO of Clark College Foundation.

Columbia Credit Union’s gifts have supported several of Clark College’s educational initiatives, including upgrading their Pharmacy Technician program and building a simulation pharmacy, and the construction of a new STEM building and expansion of their science, technology, engineering and math programs. One of the classrooms in Clark College’s STEM building has been named in honor of Columbia Credit Union.

“I believe that Clark College and Columbia Credit Union are closely aligned in our mission and our values,” said Steve Kenny, president/CEO of Columbia Credit Union. “We are focused on quality education and a skilled workforce and committed to making life better in the communities we serve. It feels like a perfect fit for us to support Clark College in any way we can.”

“Giving back to a community that’s been extraordinarily generous to Columbia Credit Union for the past 65 years is simply the right thing to do,” said Columbia Credit Union Chief Marketing Officer Colleen Boccia. “Supporting Clark College, where our community gathers to invent and reinvent themselves to stay relevant in today’s workforce, is an easy choice for Columbia Credit Union.”

