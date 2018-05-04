Coldwell Banker Bain launches ‘Bring Hope Home’

Coldwell Banker Bain (CB Bain), a leading provider of real estate brokerage services throughout Washington and Oregon, and a market leader in home sales in 2017, has announced the launch of a new referral initiative – “Bring Hope Home.”

Bring Hope Home will benefit Domestic Violence Housing First, a program facilitated through the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

The Domestic Violence Housing First approach focuses on getting survivors of domestic violence into stable housing as quickly as possible, and then providing the necessary support as they rebuild their lives. Key components of Domestic Violence Housing First include survivor-driven, trauma-informed, mobile advocacy, community engagement and flexible financial assistance.

CB Bain brokers, via the company’s Bring Hope Home initiative and facilitated by its national Relocation Division, will donate $300 to Domestic Violence Housing First for every outgoing referral it receives through its national broker referral network that ends in a closed transaction.

Bill Riss, CB Bain CEO and owner, led the charge to support domestic violence via a companywide campaign given his belief that breaking the cycle of domestic violence is critical to ensuring that all Washington state residents have safe and stable housing.

CB Bain’s Relocation Division is one of the largest relocation providers in the Pacific Northwest, assisting more than 6,200 transferees annually. Its experts have decades of experience in handling relocations, whether corporate transfers or military moves, making the Domestic Violence Housing First approach a natural fit for the company.

The company’s goal is to raise $50,000 for the program by the end of 2018.

