Clark County seeks volunteers to fill position on Columbia River Gorge Commission

Clark County is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Columbia River Gorge Commission. The appointment begins July 1, 2019, and continues through June 30, 2023.

There are 13 commissioners who serve on the Columbia River Gorge Commission. Washington and Oregon governors appoint three commissioners each to represent their state, and each of the six counties in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area appoint one commissioner. The counties are Clark, Skamania and Klickitat in Washington and Wasco, Hood River and Multnomah in Oregon. The Secretary of Agriculture appoints one non-voting Commissioner.

Commission members serve four year terms. Upon expiration of a term, a member can apply again. Members can only serve two consecutive terms.

The Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area was approved by Congress in 1986 and the bi-state Gorge Commission was established in 1987 through the Columbia River Gorge Compact. The commission’s mission is to establish, implement and enforce policies and programs that protect and enhance the scenic, natural, recreational and cultural resources of the Columbia River Gorge, as well as support economic development where it is compatible with resource protections. The Gorge Commission works closely with the U.S. Forest Service to implement the National Scenic Area Management Plan. It also serves as a neutral appeals board for land use decisions in the National Scenic Area. The Gorge Commission oversees a bi-state agency with six full-time staff, located in White Salmon, Wash.

Volunteers with experience in land use who are interested in the health and wellbeing of the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area are encouraged to apply. Please view the Gorge Commission website at www.gorgecommission.org for more information.

The Gorge Commission meets on the second Tuesday of every month at various locations throughout the Gorge.

Interested applicants should submit a brief letter of interest and résumé to Alyssa Weyhrauch, County Manager’s Office, P.O. Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666-5000 or email her at alyssa.weyhrauch@clark.wa.gov.

Application deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019.

More information about the Gorge Commission is available on its website at www.gorgecommission.org/.

