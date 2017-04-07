Clark County seeks applicants for Community Action Advisory Board

Clark County is seeking applicants to fill a vacant community representative position on the volunteer Community Action Advisory Board.

The nine-member board makes recommendations about local government funding for basic and essential housing, health and safety needs. Members also work to support programs that remove obstacles to self-sufficiency for low-income communities, families and persons.

The position is open to residents of the board’s District 3, which is bounded on the north roughly by Northeast 164th St., but jogs south to Northeast 99th St. at Northeast 162nd Avenue. It is bounded by Interstate 205 between Northeast 18th and 76th streets on the west, the county line on the east and the Columbia River on the south.

The term ends Dec. 31, 2017, but the incumbent would have the opportunity for re-appointment to two additional three-year terms. County staff or board members of agencies receiving money administered by the advisory board are not eligible to apply.

Clark County encourages people with diverse backgrounds, experiences and perspectives to apply.

Application information can be found on the Clark County Community Action Advisory Board at www.clark.wa.gov/community-services/community-action-advisory-board. For more information, call Rebecca Royce at 360.397.2130 ext. 7863.

The deadline to apply is Friday, April 28.

