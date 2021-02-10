Clark County Public Health opens COVID-19 call center

Clark County Public Health is opening a call center to help respond to public questions around COVID-19 and local vaccination efforts.

Call center representatives can provide callers with resources for determining COVID-19 vaccine eligibility and options for scheduling vaccine appointments. Representatives can also help people fill out the COVID-19 vaccine request form on the Clark County Public Health website. This form is used to refer people who live or work in Clark County to a local facility with COVID-19 vaccine.

Public Health call center representatives cannot schedule vaccination appointments.

People with questions about COVID-19 and local vaccination efforts can call 888-225-4625 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Language assistance is available.

Calls made after hours or when representatives are busy will be directed to voicemail. Calls will be returned as quickly as possible, but due to call volume, it may take a few days before calls are returned.

Clark County Public Health cannot schedule or confirm appointments at the Clark County Fairgrounds vaccination site. Anyone with questions or needing help with the scheduling system for the fairgrounds site can contact an Albertsons/Safeway representative 9 am to 6 pm Monday through Friday at 253-259-6312.

Additional information about COVID-19 vaccine eligibility and how to access vaccine is available on the Clark County Public Health COVID-19 vaccine webpage.

