Clark County Law Library increases in-person services beginning May 2

The Clark County Law Library will increase in-person service hours beginning Monday, May 2 when it will open for in-person assistance from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Law Library staff will continue to offer remote help by phone or email during those hours as well.

The Law Library is located on the first floor of the county courthouse at 1200 Franklin St., in Vancouver. Residents can contact the Law Library by phone at 564-397-2268 or email at lawlibrary@clark.wa.gov.

The Clark County Law Library’s legal collection includes both print and online materials to help people learn more about the law, represent themselves in their court process, or handle other legal needs. Librarians are available to help customers find relevant materials and show them how to use library resources.

More information on the Law Library including a wide variety of self-help kits is available on the county website at https://clark.wa.gov/law-library.