Clark County to hold Green Awards March 23

Clark County will host its first Green Awards celebration on Thursday, March 23, at Kiggins Theatre (1011 Main St.) in Vancouver. The event is free and open to any business or individual interested in environmental sustainability.

Six awards will be presented to businesses and community members for their commitment to reducing harmful environmental impacts.

“We’re very fortunate to have a dedicated and growing community of people engaged in creative efforts to protect the environment,” said Sarah Keirns, environmental outreach specialist. “The Green Awards event celebrates their work.”

The event will feature a presentation by Patrick Chandler, education director of Washed Ashore, a Bandon, Oregon-based organization that builds and exhibits art made of plastic pollution pulled from our waterways and found on oceans beaches.

Doors open at 5 p.m., and a reception at Angst Gallery (1015 Main St.) will follow the awards ceremony.

Pre-registration is required. Sign up at www.clarkgreenbiz.com/ccgreenawards.

