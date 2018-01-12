Clark County employee exhibit open at Rebecca Anstine Gallery

Workforce/Artforce, a Clark County employee art exhibit, will be on display in the Rebecca Anstine Sixth Floor Gallery through Friday, Feb. 23.

A reception honoring the artists was held on Friday, Jan. 5, at the gallery on the sixth floor of the Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St. Pete DuBois Song Circle provided entertainment. The event was sponsored by the Clark County Arts Commission.

Workforce/Artforce features artwork by Clark County employees in several departments. The pieces are varied and shed light on a deep well of creativity and skill. The exhibit includes photography, mixed media, painting, drawing and fiber art.

The Rebecca Anstine Sixth Floor Gallery was named in honor of Rebecca Anstine, a local artist and founding curator of the public exhibit space who served as a Clark County Arts Commission board member.

The Anstine Gallery is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays.

