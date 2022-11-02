Clark County Council seeking two volunteers for the Planning Commission

The Clark County Council is seeking two volunteers to serve on the county’s Planning Commission. The four-year terms for both positions begin Jan. 1, 2023, and end Dec. 31, 2026. 

The Planning Commission is a seven-member committee that makes recommendations to the council on land-use planning, zoning and development in unincorporated Clark County. The commission also makes recommendations on issues such as growth management, roads, public facilities, development regulations and applicable county ordinances. 

To apply, send a letter of interest and résumé to Michelle Pfenning, Clark County Council Office, PO Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666-5000 or michelle.pfenning@clark.wa.gov

Application deadline is 5 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Joanna Yorke-Payne
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.

