Clark County Council seeking two volunteers for the Planning Commission

The Clark County Council is seeking two volunteers to serve on the county’s Planning Commission. The four-year terms for both positions begin Jan. 1, 2023, and end Dec. 31, 2026.

The Planning Commission is a seven-member committee that makes recommendations to the council on land-use planning, zoning and development in unincorporated Clark County. The commission also makes recommendations on issues such as growth management, roads, public facilities, development regulations and applicable county ordinances.

To apply, send a letter of interest and résumé to Michelle Pfenning, Clark County Council Office, PO Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666-5000 or michelle.pfenning@clark.wa.gov.

Application deadline is 5 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.